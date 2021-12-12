Edinburgh property: Spacious detached upper villa with three bedrooms, lovely period features and beautiful views

The property is accessed via a pathway through a private front garden to an external stone staircase which leads to the main entrance and a well-proportioned hallway with ample room for a study area and access to all rooms.

To the front is a bay-windowed sitting room with feature fireplace and decorative cornice work, and the master bedroom, off which is a useful storage area or dressing room, with the well-equipped dining kitchen located quietly to the rear along with the second bedroom and the bathroom, while the third bedroom is to the gable end.

There are stunning open views to the front towards Arthur's Seat and Holyrood Park and the property also benefits from a garage and off-street parking, gas central heating and unrestricted on-street parking.

On the market with Lindsays for offers over £485,000, more details can be found HERE.

