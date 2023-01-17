Property features a spectacular open plan kitchen/ dining room

An impressive five bedroom semi-detached bungalow in sought-after Blackhall is on the market, complete with beautiful gardens and stylish interiors.

Currently on the market at offers over £650,000, 69 Gardiner Road has a spectacular open plan kitchen/dining room with rear garden access, gas central heating, double glazing throughout and underfloor insulation. This desirable dream family home in Blackhall also includes a double driveway and unrestricted on-street parking.

This exceptional four/ five bedroom home set over two floors has been expertly designed to offer spacious, comfortable and flexible family living. Its picturesque landscaped gardens, private driveway, stylish interiors and high-quality fixtures and fittings make it a most desirable home and superb opportunity.

As well as the impressive rear garden, the property also includes a well-presented front garden with neat lawn separated by path

1. Family home The five bed semi-detached bungalow for sale at 69 Gardiner Road, Blackhall. Photo: Philip Stewart Photo Sales

2. Kitchen/ dining room The open plan kitchen/dining room with contemporary high-spec designer kitchen, enviable island/breakfast bar, NEFF integrated appliances including oven, grill and dishwasher, wine fridge and expertly crafted bespoke wall and floor cabinetry. Features floor to ceiling sliding patio doors leading to the rear garden. Photo: Philip Stewart Photo Sales

3. Shower room The modern tiled shower room with walk-in shower. Photo: Philip Stewart Photo Sales

4. Back garden The stunning enclosed south-west facing rear garden complete with manicured lawn, established plants, patio and decking area perfect for family time or entertaining friends. It also features a useful log store. Photo: Philip Stewart Photo Sales