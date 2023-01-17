Edinburgh property: Spacious five bed Blackhall semi-detached bungalow for sale
Property features a spectacular open plan kitchen/ dining room
An impressive five bedroom semi-detached bungalow in sought-after Blackhall is on the market, complete with beautiful gardens and stylish interiors.
Currently on the market at offers over £650,000, 69 Gardiner Road has a spectacular open plan kitchen/dining room with rear garden access, gas central heating, double glazing throughout and underfloor insulation. This desirable dream family home in Blackhall also includes a double driveway and unrestricted on-street parking.
This exceptional four/ five bedroom home set over two floors has been expertly designed to offer spacious, comfortable and flexible family living. Its picturesque landscaped gardens, private driveway, stylish interiors and high-quality fixtures and fittings make it a most desirable home and superb opportunity.
As well as the impressive rear garden, the property also includes a well-presented front garden with neat lawn separated by path
