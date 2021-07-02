Edinburgh property: Spacious top floor 2-bedroom apartment with balcony located in highly desirable area
This attractive flat is set in a lovely landscaped development in Fettes to the north west of the city centre, within a short walking distance of Stockbridge.
Accessed via a secure entry phone system, the property comprises a bright and welcoming hallway, large open plan lounge/dining room providing access to the south facing balcony, fully fitted kitchen with modern wall and base units, master bedroom with en-suite and fitted wardrobes, further double bedroom with fitted wardrobes, and fully tiled stylish bathroom.
Externally, there are well maintained communal gardens within the development and the property also benefits from secure underground parking with an allocated parking space.
On the market with Hendersons for offers over £365,000.