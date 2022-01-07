Front of property.

Edinburgh property: Striking and high spec 3-bedroom contemporary mews house in a peaceful lane within the heart of the city

Arranged over three floors, this superb property, built around 2004, sits tucked away in a quiet part of the New Town, only a few minutes walk to the city centre.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 7th January 2022, 3:30 pm

It benefits from a stylish exterior facade of sandstone, glass brick, zinc beams and gunmetal grey paintwork creating a modern take on a mews house whilst blending seamlessly with the surrounding Georgian architecture.

A high interior specification includes solid wood staircases with large picture windows allowing for maximum natural light, and a simply stunning kitchen/dining/living space across the entire top level with vaulted ceiling, sliding and Velux windows, and a mezzanine kitchen area.

The ground floor level comprises the main bedroom with mezzanine en-suite bathroom and door leading to a balcony, and a separate WC, while the basement level features a further two double bedrooms and a shower room.

Externally, there is a small rear courtyard, a decked balcony with space for outdoor dining, and a single integrated garage with power.

On the market with Rettie & Co for offers over £595,000, more details can be found HERE.

North East Cumberland Street Lane, New Town

Entrance foyer.

Photo: Rettie & Co

North East Cumberland Street Lane, New Town

Bedroom 1.

Photo: Rettie & Co

North East Cumberland Street Lane, New Town

Bedroom 1.

Photo: Rettie & Co

North East Cumberland Street Lane, New Town

Bedroom 1.

Photo: Rettie & Co

