Edinburgh property: Striking and high spec 3-bedroom contemporary mews house in a peaceful lane within the heart of the city

It benefits from a stylish exterior facade of sandstone, glass brick, zinc beams and gunmetal grey paintwork creating a modern take on a mews house whilst blending seamlessly with the surrounding Georgian architecture.

A high interior specification includes solid wood staircases with large picture windows allowing for maximum natural light, and a simply stunning kitchen/dining/living space across the entire top level with vaulted ceiling, sliding and Velux windows, and a mezzanine kitchen area.

The ground floor level comprises the main bedroom with mezzanine en-suite bathroom and door leading to a balcony, and a separate WC, while the basement level features a further two double bedrooms and a shower room.

Externally, there is a small rear courtyard, a decked balcony with space for outdoor dining, and a single integrated garage with power.

On the market with Rettie & Co for offers over £595,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. North East Cumberland Street Lane, New Town Entrance foyer.

2. North East Cumberland Street Lane, New Town Bedroom 1.

3. North East Cumberland Street Lane, New Town Bedroom 1.

4. North East Cumberland Street Lane, New Town Bedroom 1.