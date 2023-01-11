Edinburgh property: Stunning 2-bedroom flat in Granby Road, Newington for sale with unique features and lots of storage
We take a look inside a stunning two bedroom flat which is on the market
By Rhoda Morrison
4 minutes ago
A stunning two bedroom Edinburgh flat with period features and unique details has gone on the market and could be yours for £410,000.
The property, in Granby Street, Newington, is bright and spacious with lots of natural light from bay windows, a skylight and cupola. It has two big bedrooms – one of which has a wood burning stove – as well as a beautiful three-piece bathroom. It also has a lounge room, a landing space and a large kitchen which has lots of storage space.
