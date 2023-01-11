News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: Stunning 2-bedroom flat in Granby Road, Newington for sale with unique features and lots of storage

We take a look inside a stunning two bedroom flat which is on the market

By Rhoda Morrison
4 minutes ago

A stunning two bedroom Edinburgh flat with period features and unique details has gone on the market and could be yours for £410,000.

The property, in Granby Street, Newington, is bright and spacious with lots of natural light from bay windows, a skylight and cupola. It has two big bedrooms – one of which has a wood burning stove – as well as a beautiful three-piece bathroom. It also has a lounge room, a landing space and a large kitchen which has lots of storage space.

1. 14/2 Granby Road

We take a look inside this stunning Newington flat which is on the market for £410,000.

Photo: Submitted

2. The Landing

The property boasts a spacious landing area which acts as a central spot of the flat, leading to all the other rooms. It has hard wood floors, extra storage space and a cupola which allows natural light to flood into the area.

Photo: Submitted

3. The Bathroom

This flat's stunning three-piece bathroom is light and spacious, with an accent pink tub and shower over the bath. There is also storage space and a skylight which provides natural light.

Photo: Submitted

4. The Kitchen

This very spacious kitchen, complete with plenty of storage, acts as the hub of the flat. It is light, airy and somewhat of a blank canvas, giving new buyers the chance to leave their own stamp on the space.

Photo: Submitted

