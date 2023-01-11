A stunning two bedroom Edinburgh flat with period features and unique details has gone on the market and could be yours for £410,000.

The property, in Granby Street, Newington, is bright and spacious with lots of natural light from bay windows, a skylight and cupola. It has two big bedrooms – one of which has a wood burning stove – as well as a beautiful three-piece bathroom. It also has a lounge room, a landing space and a large kitchen which has lots of storage space.