Courtyard and front door.

Edinburgh property: Stunning 3-bedroom A-listed garden flat with contemporary interiors and high-spec fixtures and fittings

Located in the highly sought-after New Town conservation area in easy walking distance of all the city centre has to offer, this exclusive, main door flat occupies the lower ground floor of a stunning A-listed Georgian tenement, built around 1804.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 4:00 pm

Reached down a small flight of steps, the apartment enjoys generous classical proportions and comprises entrance hall, elegant living/dining room with imposing fireplace, contemporary on-trend kitchen with sliding doors to the rear garden, utility cupboard, versatile box room, three bright and airy double bedrooms, one with deep storage and one with en-suite WC, and a high-specification three-piece bathroom with double-ended bathtub and overhead rainfall shower.

Externally, there is a private courtyard to the front, equipped with external storage, shed, and three cellars, as well as a tiered rear garden laid with decking, while residents also gain entrance to the exclusive garden on Drummond Place, with its sprawling lawn bordered by established greenery and mature trees.

On the market with Watermans Legal for offers over £635,000, more details can be found HERE.

Front of building.

Stairs from street level to front courtyard.

Hall.

Living room.

