Edinburgh property: Stunning 3-bedroom detached villa in immaculate order and set in superb private gardens

It is set in breathtaking private gardens in the picturesque location of Currie, on the south west outskirts of the city.

The ground floor of the bright and spacious accommodation comprises vestibule with feature tiled flooring, entrance hall, beautiful bay windowed sitting room with wood burning stove, two lovely double bedrooms, utility room, and a superb modern wet room style shower room.

To the rear of the hall, steps lead down to a stunning luxury kitchen/dining room with two sets of French doors leading to the rear deck, and further steps go down to a lovely lounge with doors to the rear garden.

A staircase from the hall leads up to a master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and Juliet balcony, and a modern bathroom with double ended bath and separate shower cubicle.

Externally, there is generous private parking to the front, while the beautifully maintained multi-tiered mature rear garden has an abundance of plants and shrubs, and there is also a large deck with overhead heating, log store, and a superb barbecue hut with fridge and wi-fi.

On the market with Wilson Ward for offers over £550,000, more details can be found HERE.

