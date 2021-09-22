Edinburgh property: Stunning 3-bedroom double upper with balcony mixes modern flair with period charm

The property lies within easy reach of local amenities, the Shore and city centre. A particular benefit is a lovely balcony off the principal bedroom.

The impressive interior is stylish and beautifully presented with bright and generously proportioned accommodation throughout. Charming period features have been retained including working shutters, decorative cornicing and an attractive fireplace in the sitting room.

Accessed via a staircase from the ground floor entrance, the first floor accommodation comprises superb sitting room with bay window, stunning kitchen/dining room, double bedroom, and a family bathroom, while the upper level contains the principal bedroom with dressing room, balcony and en-suite shower room, and a further double bedroom, also with en-suite shower room.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £395,000, more details can be found HERE.

