Edinburgh property: Stunning 5-bedroom sandstone villa in prime residential area with attractive interiors and private walled garden

An impressive and deceptively spacious five-bedroom semi-detached villa of traditional stone construction located in the ever popular Newington.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 25th March 2022, 3:14 pm

The generously proportioned, versatile and well maintained accommodation is on three levels and has ample storage, as well as fine period features including cornice work, working fireplaces, cupola and window shutters.

The ground floor comprises vestibule, reception hall, cloakroom/WC, sitting room, well-appointed kitchen dining room, garden room, and utility room; the first floor features a drawing room, three double bedrooms, and a family bathroom; while the upper level has a principal bedroom suite with en-suite shower room, and a further double bedroom with en-suite bathroom.

Externally, there is a garden to the front with lawn and plant beds, while the private walled garden to the rear has an expansive lawn and timber decked terrace.

