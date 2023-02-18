Take a look inside this modern mansion on the market for almost £1million

A modern mansion in Edinburgh which has five bedrooms and a stunning garden is on the market for just short of £1million.

‘The Logie’, at 11 Wellingtonia Crescent, is a charming family home with room to grow. On the first floor, four double bedrooms and a fifth bedroom/ study have access to a luxurious family bathroom. Two bedrooms feature an en-suite, while the main bedroom benefits from the addition of a deeper corner wardrobe. Downstairs, the spacious entrance hall gives access to a formal lounge and large open plan kitchen and family/dining area. Bi-folding doors further extend this space on to a patio and the rear garden. A handy utility room, cloakroom and integral double garage complete the ground floor.