Edinburgh property: Stunning five-bedroom home in Cammo on the market for £1million

Take a look inside this modern mansion on the market for almost £1million

By Kevin Quinn
3 minutes ago

A modern mansion in Edinburgh which has five bedrooms and a stunning garden is on the market for just short of £1million.

‘The Logie’, at 11 Wellingtonia Crescent, is a charming family home with room to grow. On the first floor, four double bedrooms and a fifth bedroom/ study have access to a luxurious family bathroom. Two bedrooms feature an en-suite, while the main bedroom benefits from the addition of a deeper corner wardrobe. Downstairs, the spacious entrance hall gives access to a formal lounge and large open plan kitchen and family/dining area. Bi-folding doors further extend this space on to a patio and the rear garden. A handy utility room, cloakroom and integral double garage complete the ground floor.

To arrange a viewing, or for further information, call CALA Homes on 0131 608 3081 or email [email protected]

1. 11 Wellingtonia Crescent, Cammo

This stunning Cammo five bedroom home is available at a fixed price of £965,000.

Photo: Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

2. Bedrooms

Two bedrooms feature an en suite, while the main bedroom benefits from the addition of a deeper corner wardrobe.

Photo: sub

3. Living room

This beautiful lounge area is the perfect space to relax and unwind while you spend some quality time with the family in front of the television.

Photo: ESPC

4. Bathroom

This luxurious family bathroom comes with separate bath and shower cubicle.

Photo: ESPC

EdinburghCala Homes