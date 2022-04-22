Front of property.

Edinburgh property: Stunning one-bedroom mews house with contemporary styling in perfect central location

The Foundry is a unique, rarely available semi-detached mews style house in Abbeyhill, renovated to a high modern standard, and with a private terrace and uninterrupted views over Holyrood Palace and Arthur's Seat.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 2:51 pm

The location is superb with excellent local amenities and is a convenient distance from the city centre and surrounding areas.

The accommodation is arranged over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises an entrance hall with storage cupboard, good-sized double bedroom, and a shower room, while the upper level features a spacious open plan living area with modern fitted kitchen, sitting room, raised dining area, and access to a private decked terrace.

On the market with Urquharts for offers over £275,000, more details can be found HERE.

