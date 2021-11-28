Front of property.

Edinburgh property: Stunning £1.25m detached Edwardian villa with intricate period details and bespoke modern kitchen

'Winton' is a beautifully presented, five bedroom Edwardian villa offering bright and spacious family accommodation, set in secure, landscaped garden grounds with driveway and detached double garage.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 28th November 2021, 4:00 pm

Located in Cammo, to the north-west of the city, the property offers generous living and entertaining space, with the ground floor comprising an elegant reception hall with open fireplace, guest cloakroom, spacious bay windowed drawing room, study/fifth bedroom with en-suite shower room, family room/dining room, beautiful open plan kitchen/dining/living space with French windows to the back garden, and a utility room.

Upstairs there are four generous double bedrooms, all with views of the gardens, as well as a modern family bathroom with walk-in shower, a further shower room, and a further double bedroom/playroom with access from both bedroom four and directly from the kitchen below.

Externally, a private drive provides parking for several cars and there is a detached garage, while the substantial south facing rear garden has been thoughtfully landscaped and includes a large lawn, mature trees and borders, patio areas, and a raised ornamental pond.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £1,250,000, more details can be be found HERE.

Reception hall.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Drawing room.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Family room / Dining room.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

Study / Bedroom 5.

Photo: Simpson & Marwick

