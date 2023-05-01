Edinburgh property: Stunning two-bedroom penthouse flat in Leith with ‘skypod’ home office and roof terrace
Leith penthouse with an abundance of natural light
This stunning two-bed penthouse flat near the waterfront in Leith offers an abundance of natural light, a ‘skypod’ home office and a roof terrace, all for offers over £375,000.
The incredible property at 8/15 Maritime Street forms part of a "B" listed converted bond building. The accommodation is bright and stylish and complemented by a blend of contemporary design with some of the original features such as exposed beams and pillars.
To view this property, call 0131 581 5711.