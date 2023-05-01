News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: Stunning two-bedroom penthouse flat in Leith with ‘skypod’ home office and roof terrace

Leith penthouse with an abundance of natural light

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 1st May 2023, 04:45 BST

This stunning two-bed penthouse flat near the waterfront in Leith offers an abundance of natural light, a ‘skypod’ home office and a roof terrace, all for offers over £375,000.

The incredible property at 8/15 Maritime Street forms part of a "B" listed converted bond building. The accommodation is bright and stylish and complemented by a blend of contemporary design with some of the original features such as exposed beams and pillars.

To view this property, call 0131 581 5711.

The 'Skypod' home office/double bedroom 2 at this property brings an abundance of light in, offering great views of Edinburgh and the shore.

1. Skypod

The 'Skypod' home office/double bedroom 2 at this property brings an abundance of light in, offering great views of Edinburgh and the shore. Photo: ESPC

The property has a fantastic private roof terrace accessed via the 'Skypod' on the upper level, which is decked.

2. Roof terrace

The property has a fantastic private roof terrace accessed via the 'Skypod' on the upper level, which is decked. Photo: ESPC

The property's open plan sitting room/dining room/kitchen.

3. Living room

The property's open plan sitting room/dining room/kitchen. Photo: sub

The rooftop terrace offers exceptional rooftop views across the city.

4. Stunning views

The rooftop terrace offers exceptional rooftop views across the city. Photo: ESPC

Related topics:Edinburgh