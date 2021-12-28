Edinburgh property: Stylish 2-bedroom flat has sleek décor throughout, and boasts a south-facing outlook and prime location

Within walking distance of the city centre, The Meadows, Arthur’s Seat, and the University of Edinburgh, the property enjoys modern interiors and neutral decoration throughout and is offered in a true move-in condition.

Reached by a secure communal entrance and traditional stairway, the accommodation comprises a south-facing living room, contemporary kitchen, two good-size double bedrooms, and a stunning bathroom.

Externally, residents have access to a lawned communal garden for summer socialising, and there is also controlled parking available within a residents’ permit zone.

On the market with Watermans Legal for offers over £260,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Buccleuch Terrace, Newington Exterior of building. Photo: Watermans Photo Sales

2. Buccleuch Terrace, Newington Entrance door. Photo: Watermans Photo Sales

3. Buccleuch Terrace, Newington The entrance hall has two built-in storage cupboards and space for coats and shoes. Photo: Watermans Photo Sales

4. Buccleuch Terrace, Newington The living/dining room has well-proportioned dimensions and features a jazzy stone accent to one of the walls, bringing a dash of colour and additional texture. Photo: Watermans Photo Sales