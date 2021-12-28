Living/dining room.

Edinburgh property: Stylish 2-bedroom flat has sleek décor throughout, and boasts a south-facing outlook and prime location

Part of a traditional tenement building, this outstanding third-floor flat has a highly sought-after location in Newington in the South Side conservation area.

By Gordon Holmes
Tuesday, 28th December 2021, 3:49 pm

Within walking distance of the city centre, The Meadows, Arthur’s Seat, and the University of Edinburgh, the property enjoys modern interiors and neutral decoration throughout and is offered in a true move-in condition.

Reached by a secure communal entrance and traditional stairway, the accommodation comprises a south-facing living room, contemporary kitchen, two good-size double bedrooms, and a stunning bathroom.

Externally, residents have access to a lawned communal garden for summer socialising, and there is also controlled parking available within a residents’ permit zone.

On the market with Watermans Legal for offers over £260,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Buccleuch Terrace, Newington

Exterior of building.

2. Buccleuch Terrace, Newington

Entrance door.

3. Buccleuch Terrace, Newington

The entrance hall has two built-in storage cupboards and space for coats and shoes.

4. Buccleuch Terrace, Newington

The living/dining room has well-proportioned dimensions and features a jazzy stone accent to one of the walls, bringing a dash of colour and additional texture.

