Front of property.

Edinburgh property: Stylish and modern 2-bedroom ground floor flat with lovely garden space

This immaculately presented, stone-built lower villa is conveniently located in Chesser, close to a variety of local amenities and with regular transport links to the city centre.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 20th August 2021, 3:10 pm

The accommodation comprises bright, welcoming entrance hallway, spacious sitting room with feature fireplace, stylish kitchen/dining room with fitted seating and direct access to the rear garden, two generous double bedrooms, modern shower room, and large store room.

There are well-kept private gardens to the front and rear with a large shed in the rear garden and on-street parking in the area.

On the market with Deans Properties for offers over £270,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Chesser Grove, Chesser

Vestibule.

2. Chesser Grove, Chesser

Hall.

3. Chesser Grove, Chesser

Sitting room.

4. Chesser Grove, Chesser

Sitting room.

