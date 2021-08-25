Edinburgh property: Stylish and upgraded 3-bedroom terraced house with stunning extension and attic conversion

It has been extensively upgraded and benefits from a stunning extension to the rear along with an attic conversion.

The ground floor comprises a sitting room to the front and impressive and beautifully-proportioned kitchen, dining and family room to the rear. The contemporary and well-equipped kitchen has integrated appliances and has ample room for a large dining table, as well as a useful seating area. Sliding glazed doors and two cupolas flood the area with natural light.

On the first floor are two of the three bedrooms (one with en-suite shower room), as well as the family bathroom, while the second floor features a bright and spacious master bedroom.

Externally, the property has a private front garden as well as a spacious, enclosed split-level rear garden with patio area, lawn and large gazebo.

On the market with Lindsays for offers over £525,000, more details can be found HERE.

