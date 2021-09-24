Edinburgh property: Stylish four-bedroom upper flat with airy rooms, period details and a stunning south-facing private garden

The property is accessed via a pathway to a private main door entrance where the vestibule leads to stairs giving access to the beautifully proportioned hallway with cupola above.

The elegant bay-windowed sitting room to the front of the property is spacious and has a feature fireplace. Two of the bedrooms are also positioned to the front with the master bedroom benefiting from a contemporary en-suite shower room, while the other two bedrooms are to the rear along with the dining room/family room, the well-equipped kitchen and the family bathroom.

From the internal stair is a door leading to another staircase which gives access to a sunny south facing private rear garden with a large lawn, summerhouse and decked areas. There is also a nearby single garage which may be available by separate negotiation.

On the market with Lindsays for offers over £595,000, more details can be found HERE.

