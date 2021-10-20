Front of building.

Edinburgh property: Stylish three-bedroom listed flat with fabulous interior design

This stunning three-bedroom first floor flat in the vibrant and popular Leith Links area of the city retains many period features.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 4:00 pm

The property has been finished to a very high standard and forms part of a 'C' listed tenement building with secure entry system, beautiful communal garden area to the rear and on street parking to the front with a fabulous open outlook.

The accommodation offers flexible modern day living and comprises living/dining room with bay window, separate kitchen diner, three bedrooms, bathroom, and shower room.

On the market with McDougall McQueen for offers over £380,000, more details can be found HERE.

Gladstone Place, Leith Links

Hall.

Gladstone Place, Leith Links

Living room.

Gladstone Place, Leith Links

Living room.

Gladstone Place, Leith Links

Living room.

