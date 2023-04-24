News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: Stylish two-bed main door flat in Trinity with sea views and two storage cellars

Lower Granton Road property across the road from the beach on the market

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 24th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

This stylish two bedroom main door flat in Trinity is situated across the road from Granton Beach, offering great views of the Firth of Forth.

Available for offers over £350,000, 102A Lower Granton Road has excellent storage thanks to two cellars, as well as a stunning living/dining room with far reaching sea views, and an elegant communal driveway with single allocated parking space.

To view this property, call estate agents Coulters on 0131 253 2215.

1. Sea views

2. 57095_LowerGrantonR-8.jpg

3. Space

4. 57095_LowerGrantonR-2b.jpg

