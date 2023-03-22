News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: Summer house with log-burning stove at three bedroom upper flat for sale in Corstorphine

Relax in tranquil garden summer house at Corstorphine home

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

This three bedroom upper flat for sale in Corstorphine comes with its very own summer house in the back garden, complete with a log-burning stove. Currently available at offers over £410,000, 38 Clermiston Road is an immaculate upper villa of immense appeal, set in an established residential area, with incredible views. Brought to the market in stylish decorative order and recently renovated to a very high standard, this property benefits from private gardens featuring the summer house.

The generously sized summer house with log burning stove and power, making it a perfect private outdoor area to entertain and enjoy the breath-taking views.

1. Summer house

The spacious dining room offers plenty of space to entertain and the feature fireplace provides a cozy focal point.

2. Dining room

The elegant living room boasts a deep bay window offering fantastic views across the city skyline, along with Amtico flooring and a feature TV wall.

3. Living room

This main bedroom has plenty of space.

4. Principal bedroom

