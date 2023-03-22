This three bedroom upper flat for sale in Corstorphine comes with its very own summer house in the back garden, complete with a log-burning stove. Currently available at offers over £410,000, 38 Clermiston Road is an immaculate upper villa of immense appeal, set in an established residential area, with incredible views. Brought to the market in stylish decorative order and recently renovated to a very high standard, this property benefits from private gardens featuring the summer house.