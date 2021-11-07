Edinburgh property: Sunny 2-bedroom end terraced house with large basement would make a cheerful and colourful family home

Located on a quiet, residential street in the Willowbrae area, to the east of the city centre, the property boasts a lovely outlook and views toward Arthur's Seat.

The beautifully presented accommodation comprises an entrance hall with large under-stairs cupboard, sunny bay-fronted sitting room, contemporary kitchen/dining room with integrated appliances, large principal bedroom with fitted wardrobes and bay window, second good-sized double bedroom with spiral staircase to an attic, and a bathroom.

The attic has coastal views and under-eaves storage and is currently being used as an office, while a substantial basement workshop with double height ceilings offers great potential for conversion.

Externally, the property boasts wonderful mature gardens to the front and rear with side return.

On the market with Murray Snell for offers over £345,000, more details can be found HERE.

