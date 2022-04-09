Front of building (upper level flat).

Edinburgh property: Super 4-bedroom upper flat with fabulous kitchen-diner, stunning natural light and plentiful period features

Exceptional upper villa located in the desirable area of the Grange to the south of the city centre, and offering flexible and spacious accommodation on one level.

By Gordon Holmes
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 5:00 pm

The beautiful living area comprises entrance hallway with skylight, living room with bay window and feature fireplace, stunning modern kitchen diner, utility room, master bedroom with feature fireplace and en-suite shower room, further three bedrooms, two with fireplaces, additional study, and a modern family bathroom.

Externally, there is garden ground to the rear, and a mix of on-street and permit parking.

On the market with Anderson Strathern for offers over £625,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. St Alban's Road, Grange

Main door entrance.

Photo: Anderson Strathern

Photo Sales

2. St Alban's Road, Grange

Entrance hall.

Photo: Anderson Strathern

Photo Sales

3. St Alban's Road, Grange

Living room.

Photo: Anderson Strathern

Photo Sales

4. St Alban's Road, Grange

Living room.

Photo: Anderson Strathern

Photo Sales
Edinburgh
Next Page
Page 1 of 5