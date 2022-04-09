Edinburgh property: Super 4-bedroom upper flat with fabulous kitchen-diner, stunning natural light and plentiful period features

The beautiful living area comprises entrance hallway with skylight, living room with bay window and feature fireplace, stunning modern kitchen diner, utility room, master bedroom with feature fireplace and en-suite shower room, further three bedrooms, two with fireplaces, additional study, and a modern family bathroom.

Externally, there is garden ground to the rear, and a mix of on-street and permit parking.

On the market with Anderson Strathern for offers over £625,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. St Alban's Road, Grange Main door entrance. Photo: Anderson Strathern Photo Sales

2. St Alban's Road, Grange Entrance hall. Photo: Anderson Strathern Photo Sales

3. St Alban's Road, Grange Living room. Photo: Anderson Strathern Photo Sales

4. St Alban's Road, Grange Living room. Photo: Anderson Strathern Photo Sales