Edinburgh property: Superb traditional 2-bedroom upper villa with stylish and spacious interior and views to Arthur's Seat

In true walk-in condition, the property is much enhanced by a pleasing mix of period style features and stylish modern fittings.

The entrance hallway is flooded with light from the skylight and has stripped wood doors leading to the accommodation which comprises living room with bay window and wood burning stove, beautifully fitted kitchen/dining room, two double bedrooms, one with walk-in cupboard, and a contemporary bathroom. Planning permission has also been granted for a second shower room.

Externally, to the rear is a tranquil and leafy private garden comprising a lawn, well stocked borders and a dedicated seating area, and there is permit and free on-street parking within the area.

On the market with Warners for offers over £405,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Kirkhill Road, Newington Entrance hall and stairs. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

2. Kirkhill Road, Newington Hall. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

3. Kirkhill Road, Newington Living room. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

4. Kirkhill Road, Newington Living room. Photo: Warners Photo Sales