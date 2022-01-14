Edinburgh property: Supremely elegant 5-bedroom Victorian family home with separate one-bedroom flat

Just minutes away from Morningside’s boutique shops and amenities, the property retains many original features as well as being extremely well-presented.

The ground floor has an entrance vestibule with original tiled floor, welcoming hall, south facing drawing room with corner bay window, dining kitchen with integrated appliances, dining room with corner bay window, WC, and office/bedroom five.

The first floor features a principal bedroom with corner bay window, built-in-wardrobes and en-suite shower room, a further three double bedrooms, all with an en-suite shower room, and a family bathroom with white three-piece suite.

The separate one bedroom flat on the lower ground floor can be accessed from the main house but has its own entrance and comprises a living room, kitchen, double bedroom, and a shower room, while there is also a large restricted height storage cellar on this level.

Externally, there is a front garden with patio and mature shrubs, and a greenhouse in need of upgrading.

On the market with Murray Beith Murray for offers over £795,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Braid Crescent, Morningside Front of property. Photo: Murray Beith Murray Photo Sales

2. Braid Crescent, Morningside Front door. Photo: Murray Beith Murray Photo Sales

3. Braid Crescent, Morningside Entrance hall. Photo: Murray Beith Murray Photo Sales

4. Braid Crescent, Morningside Hall. Photo: Murray Beith Murray Photo Sales