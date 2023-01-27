Tastefully upgraded property on the market

Our latest featured Edinburgh property for sale, in conjunction with The ESPC, is an upgraded three bedroom semi-detached house.

Currently on the market at offers over £345,000, 60 Weavers Knowe Crescent is an immaculately presented three-bedroom semi-detached family home with a large south-facing rear garden split into three tiered sections, detached garage, and driveway.

The property is situated in the popular Currie area of Edinburgh. The location is superb with excellent local amenities and schools and is a convenient distance from the city centre and surrounding areas.

The property has been tastefully upgraded throughout to a high modern standard and is in turn-key condition for a family to move in to immediately.

The property has gas central heating, double glazing and it also features a driveway for several cars leading to a detached single car garage.

To view this property, by appointment, email: [email protected]

1 . 60 Weavers Knowe Crescent This three bedroom semi-detached property is on the market now at offers over £345,000. Photo: Alan Rennie Photography Photo Sales

2 . Living room The bright living room leads through to the spacious open plan kitchen and dining area at the rear of the property. Photo: Alan Rennie Photography Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen and dining room The modern fitted dining kitchen comes with wall and base units, integrated appliances and patio doors to the enclosed rear garden and decking/patio areas. Photo: Alan Rennie Photography Photo Sales

4 . Kick-off time The large rear garden is split into three areas, this is the grass area, currently used as a kids' football pitch. Photo: Alan Rennie Photography Photo Sales