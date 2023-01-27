Edinburgh property: Take a look at this fabulous three-bedroom house for sale in Currie - in pictures
Tastefully upgraded property on the market
Our latest featured Edinburgh property for sale, in conjunction with The ESPC, is an upgraded three bedroom semi-detached house.
Currently on the market at offers over £345,000, 60 Weavers Knowe Crescent is an immaculately presented three-bedroom semi-detached family home with a large south-facing rear garden split into three tiered sections, detached garage, and driveway.
The property is situated in the popular Currie area of Edinburgh. The location is superb with excellent local amenities and schools and is a convenient distance from the city centre and surrounding areas.
The property has been tastefully upgraded throughout to a high modern standard and is in turn-key condition for a family to move in to immediately.
The property has gas central heating, double glazing and it also features a driveway for several cars leading to a detached single car garage.
To view this property, by appointment, email: [email protected]