A penthouse apartment in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket which offers incredible views of Edinburgh Castle is on the market for less than £250,000.

Number 1 Grassmarket (flat 30) is a C-Listed historic baronial building situated in the heart of Edinburgh's historic Old Town Conservation area.

The property features a spacious living/ kitchen room with vaulted ceiling and breakfast bar and a handcrafted solid oak window seat with beautifully maintained sash and casement window. It also includes a double bedroom with built-in wardrobe and remote-controlled blackout blind for a velux window and a spa-like shower room with a walk-in rain-shower and body jets, as well as an Italian marble mosaic floor.

Speaking about this penthouse apartment, a spokesperson for selling agent Coulters said: “Number 1 Grassmarket is an excellent, rare opportunity to purchase this penthouse apartment in the heart of Edinburgh's historic Grassmarket. The apartment is part of a C-listed historic baronial style stone building which originally dates from 1875 and has unrivalled views of Edinburgh Castle.

"Although so centrally located at the west end of the Grassmarket, there is an oasis of calm inside the property with lovely views towards Edinburgh Castle from the large sash and casement window seat. The property comprises a large bright living/ kitchen with a vaulted ceiling, beautifully styled with the main focal point being the large sash and casement window with castle views.

"The kitchen area is very contemporary and very well equipped including a large breakfast bar. The bedroom is beautifully decorated and also benefits from the high vaulted ceiling and Velux window with more castle views. The shower room completes the accommodation and continues the luxury with the Italian marble, mosaic floor and walk-in rain shower with body jets.

"The property would make an ideal home or pied-à-terre along with the opportunity of being an excellent investment.”

To view this property, call Coulters on 0131 603 7333.

The school catchment for this property includes James Gillespie's High School, St Peter's RC Primary School, Tollcross Primary School and St Thomas Of Aquin's High.

1. Room with a view The Grassmarket apartment offers stunning views of Edinburgh Castle. Photo: Amelia & Christian Masters Photo Sales

2. Shower room The spa-like shower room with a walk- in rainshower and body jets, Italian marble mosaic floor. Photo: Amelia & Christian Masters Photo Sales

3. Number 1 Grassmarket An historic Grassmarket location in the city centre. Photo: Amelia & Christian Masters Photo Sales

4. Views from the bedroom You can enjoy the castle from your bed in this apartment. Photo: Amelia & Christian Masters Photo Sales