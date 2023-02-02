These are the top 10 most affordable homes currently available in Edinburgh, according to ESPC.
Ranging in price from £43,000 to £110,000, these properties are on the market now, dotted all around the city. Nine of the 10 properties are flats, with the other a one-bedroom ‘park home’. Some of the properties are part-ownership and some are part of elderly accommodation complexes, while others are flats in need of some renovation work to breathe new life into them.
1. 12/1 West Pilton Road
Currently available at offers over £43,000 for 25 per cent ownership of this property, to be shared with Castle Rock Edinvar Housing Association. This lovely property has a beautifully presented interior with a west-facing aspect from the two public rooms ensuring lots of natural light filtering in from lunchtime onwards. Great features include French windows in the living room, a fully equipped and ready to use kitchen with space for dining, two double sized bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a handy en-suite off the main bedroom. Excellent storage is provided by built-in wardrobe space and a cupboard off the hall. Car parking bays for use by the residents are located to the front of the block and to the rear lies a stretch of well maintained lawn.
Any new purchaser must meet the eligibility criteria for Shared Ownership and will be required to undergo a financial assessment and approval by the Association. At the time of writing, a monthly occupancy payment of £233.29 is payable to the Association.
To view this property please contact Warners on 0131 668 0441.
Photo: ESPC
2. 22 Birch Crescent Nivensknowe Park, Loanhead
The property, on the market at offers over £70,000, is in superb internal condition having been upgraded. Inside, the property comprises: Generous open plan kitchen and living area; Immaculate fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar; Contemporary shower room; Large double bedroom with integrated wardrobes.
In addition, the property includes a private garden, residents' parking and double glazed windows making for a functional year-round home. Ground rent is £184 a month.
To view this property contact McEwan Fraser Legal.
Photo: ESPC
3. 12/7 Slateford Green
A 50 per cent share of an appealing top floor flat, forming part of an award winning eco friendly development, is available for offers over £99,950. This pleasant flat offers spacious, comfortable and attractively presented accommodation on one level. The main living room features a large window which commands views to the communal wildlife garden and pond which is currently undergoing extensive landscaping. The room is large enough to accommodate dining and study zones with ease. From here there is open access to a well appointed fitted kitchen which comes with a full complement of appliances. Both bedrooms enjoy a bright west facing aspect and attractive views. The accommodation is completed by a family bathroom with white suite and shower. Further benefits on offer include communal gas central heating, double glazing and an entry phone security system.
Hall, living room/dining room, semi open plan to, modern fitted kitchen, 2 double bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes, bathroom with white suite and shower, community gas central heating, double glazing, entry phone security system, well maintained communal gardens.
The remaining 50 per cent of the flat is owned by Dunedin Canmore, to whom a monthly rent of £295.83 is payable.
To view this property, call Warners on 0131 668 0439.
Photo: ESPC
4. 11/2 Calder Gardens, Sighthill
On the market currently at offers over £99,950, this bright and well-proportioned, two-bedroom, dual-aspect, main door ground floor flat, forms part of an established residential development. Comprises an entrance hallway, living/dining room, kitchen, two double bedrooms, store room, and a shower room.
Requiring some updating, features include a fitted kitchen, a modern bathroom, double glazing, gas central heating, and superb integral storage provision.
Externally, there is a secured drying/store area, ample unrestricted residential parking, and extensive communal greens.
The hall gives access to all rooms except the kitchen and includes two built-in store cupboards, and access to the walk-in store room with lighting. Front-facing, a good-sized public room includes wood-effect flooring and a pendant light fitting. Set off the lounge, the kitchen has a rear-facing window, and features ample fitted units and worktops, sink with drainer and an integrated oven and 5 ring gas hob with canopy above.
Two carpeted double bedrooms are set to the front with central pendant light fitting and ample space for freestanding storage. With a rear-facing window, the generously sized, wet room style shower room has a two-piece suite, and a mains shower mixer.
To view this property, call MOV8 on 0131 253 2982.
Photo: ESPC