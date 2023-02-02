1 . 12/1 West Pilton Road

Currently available at offers over £43,000 for 25 per cent ownership of this property, to be shared with Castle Rock Edinvar Housing Association. This lovely property has a beautifully presented interior with a west-facing aspect from the two public rooms ensuring lots of natural light filtering in from lunchtime onwards. Great features include French windows in the living room, a fully equipped and ready to use kitchen with space for dining, two double sized bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a handy en-suite off the main bedroom. Excellent storage is provided by built-in wardrobe space and a cupboard off the hall. Car parking bays for use by the residents are located to the front of the block and to the rear lies a stretch of well maintained lawn. Any new purchaser must meet the eligibility criteria for Shared Ownership and will be required to undergo a financial assessment and approval by the Association. At the time of writing, a monthly occupancy payment of £233.29 is payable to the Association. To view this property please contact Warners on 0131 668 0441.

Photo: ESPC