Edinburgh areas most popular with home buyers revealed

The ESPC has revealed the most desirable and up and coming areas in and around Edinburgh, including the three latest local hotspots for buying homes and a significant increase in property listings in seaside areas.

Leith tops the list when it comes to homes sold in 2022 in Edinburgh, with sales still increasing this year. While seaside areas in and around Edinburgh have seen a significant increase in new property listings in the past year, with people moving further from the city centre to find larger properties for their budget.

A spokesperson for the ESPC said: “I think all of these areas slightly outside the city centre, but which still have good transport links to the Capital, are proving to be popular at the moment. I think with the rise of working from home people are looking for homes with more space (and maybe a garden) and want to get more value for money.”

1 . Portobello There’s been a significant increase in new property listings in seaside areas in and around Edinburgh. With Portobello seeing an increase of 38.1 per cent from November 2022-January 2023. Photo: SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Leith The ESPC recorded more sales in 2022 in Leith than any other area in Edinburgh, with the trend continuing this year. It was second only to Dunfermline. Photo: Getty Photo Sales

3 . South Queensferry The quaint coastal town of South Queensferry saw an incredible 200 per cent increase in property listings from November 2022 to January 2023, according to the ESPC. With the average selling price of three-bedroom houses in South Queensferry and Dalmeny rising by 11.6 per cent to £312,458. Photo: Getty Photo Sales

4 . Corstorphine Corstorphine recorded the third most house purchases recorded by the ESPC last year, with sales continuing to rise this year. Photo: Getty Photo Sales