Edinburgh property: The 7 most desirable and up-and-coming areas in and around Edinburgh
The ESPC has revealed the most desirable and up and coming areas in and around Edinburgh, including the three latest local hotspots for buying homes and a significant increase in property listings in seaside areas.
Leith tops the list when it comes to homes sold in 2022 in Edinburgh, with sales still increasing this year. While seaside areas in and around Edinburgh have seen a significant increase in new property listings in the past year, with people moving further from the city centre to find larger properties for their budget.
A spokesperson for the ESPC said: “I think all of these areas slightly outside the city centre, but which still have good transport links to the Capital, are proving to be popular at the moment. I think with the rise of working from home people are looking for homes with more space (and maybe a garden) and want to get more value for money.”