According to ESPC, currently the most expensive home on the market in Edinburgh is 23 Blacket Place in Newington. It is available at offers over £1.5 million. The property includes a bright vestibule and inner hall with mosaic tiled flooring, as well as an impressive staircase with a mahogany banister and stained-glass window. It also features a spacious living room with ornate cornicing and marble fireplace as well as floor to ceiling windows.

While a self-contained two-bedroom private basement flat offers a fabulous investment opportunity or “superb” additional living space, according to selling agents. And there is a “picturesque and tranquil” walled front and rear gardens, six further generous and bright double bedrooms, a dining room overlooking the rear garden with wooden floorboards and ornate cornicing and an airy and bright kitchen with garden views.

On top of all that, 23 Blacket Place features a drawing room complete with original wooden floorboards and fireplace, a modern and tasteful family bathroom and three additional washrooms. Speaking about the property, a spokesperson Coulters said: “This is an historic building with excellent potential and a self-contained basement flat.

“23 Blacket Place is an outstanding, A-listed semi-detached family home with exceptional potential. Dating back to 1859, the property was designed by the renowned Edinburgh architect, Sir James Gowans and has distinctive character and true grandeur.

"Set within the Blacket conservation area, part of the desirable Newington district of south Edinburgh, this eight-bedroom property is arranged over four floors with the lower ground level comprising a self-contained apartment.”

To view this property call Coulters on 0131 603 7333.

1. 23 Blacket Place 23 Blacket Place, pictured in the foreground to the right. Photo: s Photo Sales

2. Gardens The stunning walled garden. Photo: s Photo Sales

3. Master bedroom The master bedroom. Photo: sub Photo Sales

4. Living room The property's living room. Photo: sub Photo Sales