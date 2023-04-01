Edinburgh property: Thee bed semi-detached house for sale in Liberton with fully powered shed and greenhouse
Edinburgh property with special garden features
Our latest featured Edinburgh property comes complete with its own fully powered greenhouse and shed in the garden.
The three bed semi-detached house for sale at 3 Little Road in the sought-after and desirable Edinburgh area of Liberton, is currently available on the property market at offers over £475,000. As well as the special garden features, the thoughtfully designed property includes a living-flame gas fire in the dining room. Viewings can be arranged by appointment only with Coulters.
