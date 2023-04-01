News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: Thee bed semi-detached house for sale in Liberton with fully powered shed and greenhouse

Edinburgh property with special garden features

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 1st Apr 2023, 11:26 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 11:26 BST

Our latest featured Edinburgh property comes complete with its own fully powered greenhouse and shed in the garden.

The three bed semi-detached house for sale at 3 Little Road in the sought-after and desirable Edinburgh area of Liberton, is currently available on the property market at offers over £475,000. As well as the special garden features, the thoughtfully designed property includes a living-flame gas fire in the dining room. Viewings can be arranged by appointment only with Coulters.

The property comes with this good-sized greenhouse in the garden which has power.

This fully powered shed is tucked away neatly in the corner of the garden.

The south-facing bay-windowed living room overlooking the private front garden. It features an appealing neutral décor, built-in shelving, and focal open Jetmaster fire with exposed brickwork hearth and surround.

The dining room comes with a living-flame gas fire and original press (shelved cupboard).

