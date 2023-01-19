The most popular properties in Edinburgh and the Lothians last month

Property marketing company ESPC has revealed the 10 most popular properties on its website during December 2022, racking up more views than any other homes listed there.

Properties in the top 10 list were located in a range of areas from the highly sought-after region of East Lothian, to the desirable suburbs of Edinburgh.

From October-December 2022, the City of Edinburgh continued to be a desirable place to live with the area experiencing no percentage change in Home Report valuation with the average remaining at 105.6 per cent.

Homes sold the fastest in the west of Edinburgh with a median selling time of 16 days. When analysing specific housing types, three-bed houses in Corstorphine sold quickest, in 13 days.

Four of the top 10 properties in December 2022 were located in East Lothian. Boasting excellent schools, transport and amenities, plus an idyllic setting between the Capital, the coast and the countryside, East Lothian’s popularity shows no signs of waning with ESPC’s active home buyers. The latest ESPC House Price Report found that in the last three months of 2022, East Lothian properties attained the most over Home Report valuation, with 108.5 per cent of their valuations on average. East Lothian homes also went under offer the fastest during this period – 14 days.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, commented: “The most viewed homes in December are a real mixed bag in terms of style, size and budget. More than half of the properties featured were in areas outside Edinburgh, showing demand for homes that have easy access to the Capital. Demand remains incredibly high for East Lothian in particular.

“Family homes and larger flats in the city remain popular too, which we would expect to see given the rise in hybrid working over the past two years. We can clearly see that buyers are looking for properties that will stand the test of time, demonstrated by the popularity of three and four-bedroom homes which allow more flexibility

“If you are thinking of buying or selling in 2023 it is never too early to talk to your solicitor estate agent.”

1. Woollands Oldhamstocks, Dunbar, East Lothian The most popular property in December 2022 was this four-bed former farmhouse in Dunbar in East Lothian. While it is in need of renovation, it has huge potential to become a spacious family home with spectacular countryside views. The home offers a flexible living space with three reception rooms, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a large conservatory, a kitchen, wet room and a utility room. It even has an attic room which is accessed from the stairs in the fourth bedroom and offers further potential for a workspace, bedroom, or home gym. A closing date has been set for this property, which is available at offers over £195,000. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

2. 12/1 James Street, Portobello Lovers of city life beside the sea scrambled to get a closer look at this two-bed flat in Portobello. Set in a sandstone tenement building, the flat needs upgrading but it is full of great period features like cornicing, bay windows and high ceilings. There is an elegant sitting room, large dining room/kitchen, bathroom with a window and a choice of two double bedrooms. Currently under offer, this property was on the market at offers over £199,000. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

3. 34 Craighouse Avenue, Morningside Homes in the fashionable Edinburgh pocket of Morningside are always in high demand, especially when they are this attractive! This three-bed house has an elegant living room with a large bay window with traditional panelling, a beautiful oak fireplace and an Edinburgh press. The living room flows seamlessly into the dining room and kitchen, making the home an ideal space for entertaining. Currently under offer, this property was on the market at offers over £510,000. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales

4. Gardeners Cottage, 11 York Road, Trinity The most expensive on the list in December, this well-presented four-bed detached house in the desirable Trinity area was popular with Edinburgh buyers. Boasting spacious rooms, an external workshop, vast garden grounds and easy access to the city centre, it’s no surprise that this luxurious property was so sought-after. The home is currently under offer, having been available for offers over £825,000. Photo: ESPC Photo Sales