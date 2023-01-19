Edinburgh property: These are the 10 most viewed homes in Edinburgh and the Lothians in December 2022
The most popular properties in Edinburgh and the Lothians last month
Property marketing company ESPC has revealed the 10 most popular properties on its website during December 2022, racking up more views than any other homes listed there.
Properties in the top 10 list were located in a range of areas from the highly sought-after region of East Lothian, to the desirable suburbs of Edinburgh.
From October-December 2022, the City of Edinburgh continued to be a desirable place to live with the area experiencing no percentage change in Home Report valuation with the average remaining at 105.6 per cent.
Homes sold the fastest in the west of Edinburgh with a median selling time of 16 days. When analysing specific housing types, three-bed houses in Corstorphine sold quickest, in 13 days.
Four of the top 10 properties in December 2022 were located in East Lothian. Boasting excellent schools, transport and amenities, plus an idyllic setting between the Capital, the coast and the countryside, East Lothian’s popularity shows no signs of waning with ESPC’s active home buyers. The latest ESPC House Price Report found that in the last three months of 2022, East Lothian properties attained the most over Home Report valuation, with 108.5 per cent of their valuations on average. East Lothian homes also went under offer the fastest during this period – 14 days.
Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, commented: “The most viewed homes in December are a real mixed bag in terms of style, size and budget. More than half of the properties featured were in areas outside Edinburgh, showing demand for homes that have easy access to the Capital. Demand remains incredibly high for East Lothian in particular.
“Family homes and larger flats in the city remain popular too, which we would expect to see given the rise in hybrid working over the past two years. We can clearly see that buyers are looking for properties that will stand the test of time, demonstrated by the popularity of three and four-bedroom homes which allow more flexibility
“If you are thinking of buying or selling in 2023 it is never too early to talk to your solicitor estate agent.”