Edinburgh property: This beautiful 4-bedroom home in sought-after area blends modern design details with picturesque period features

Forming part of a leafy terraced row, this outstanding house is arranged over two levels and on the ground floor comprises mosaic-tiled vestibule, reception hall with excellent built-in storage, bay-windowed living room with original fireplace and elaborate cornicing, formal dining room (currently being used as a music room), open plan dining kitchen with exquisite contemporary design, breakfast bar and integrated appliances, utility room, garden room with bi-fold doors to rear garden, and a modern shower room, while the kitchen also gives access to a good-sized multi-purpose cellar.

Reached by an ornate timber staircase and lit by an overhead cupola, the first floor landing leads to three well-proportioned double bedrooms and a spacious, versatile single bedroom, with a good-sized bathroom completing the accommodation.

Externally, a front driveway provides private off-street parking, while the large enclosed rear garden features a decked terrace, paved patio, and an expanse of lawn, bordered by mature trees and shrubs.

On the market with Stuart & Stuart for offers over £665,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Woodhall Terrace, Juniper Green Living room with bay window, handsome original fireplace flanked by an Edinburgh Press, a lofty ceiling with elaborate cornicing, and varnished timber floorboards. Photo: Stuart & Stuart Photo Sales

2. Woodhall Terrace, Juniper Green The second reception room is currently being used as a music room but can also be a delightful setting for formal dining and entertaining. Photo: Stuart & Stuart Photo Sales

3. Woodhall Terrace, Juniper Green The dining kitchen has streamlined cabinetry, fully-integrated with a raised double oven, five-burner gas hob, statement extractor hood, microwave, fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher. Photo: Stuart & Stuart Photo Sales

4. Woodhall Terrace, Juniper Green The kitchen has space for a dining table and chairs. Photo: Stuart & Stuart Photo Sales