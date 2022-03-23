Edinburgh property: This beautiful 4-bedroom home in sought-after area blends modern design details with picturesque period features

Forming part of a leafy terraced row, this outstanding house is arranged over two levels and on the ground floor comprises mosaic-tiled vestibule, reception hall with excellent built-in storage, bay-windowed living room with original fireplace and elaborate cornicing, formal dining room (currently being used as a music room), open plan dining kitchen with exquisite contemporary design, breakfast bar and integrated appliances, utility room, garden room with bi-fold doors to rear garden, and a modern shower room, while the kitchen also gives access to a good-sized multi-purpose cellar.
Reached by an ornate timber staircase and lit by an overhead cupola, the first floor landing leads to three well-proportioned double bedrooms and a spacious, versatile single bedroom, with a good-sized bathroom completing the accommodation.
Externally, a front driveway provides private off-street parking, while the large enclosed rear garden features a decked terrace, paved patio, and an expanse of lawn, bordered by mature trees and shrubs.
