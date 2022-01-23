Milton Terrace, Joppa.

Edinburgh property: This beautifully finished 3-bedroom detached house looks straight from the pages of an interiors magazine

With elevated views across the Firth of Forth, this beautifully presented, bright and spacious detached family home in Joppa is situated within a couple of minutes walk of Portobello Beach.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 4:00 pm

The property has been tastefully decorated and renovated entirely, and comes to the market in exemplary order with superb proportions inside and out.

The accommodation comprises welcoming hall with raised ceiling and feature skylight, bay windowed living room, contemporary kitchen/dining room with breakfasting island, utility room, double bedroom with bay window which is currently used as a home office, further two double bedrooms, impressive four-piece family bathroom, and separate WC with feature walled panelling.

Externally, a driveway gives access to the single garage and provides off-street parking for one car, while there is a neat and tidy front garden, and a generous, well-maintained and enclosed walled rear garden.

On the market with Annan Solicitors & Estate Agents for offers over £550,000, more details can be found HERE.

