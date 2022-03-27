Front of property.

Edinburgh property: This bright and airy 5-bedroom detached house sits next to the Union Canal and has beautiful views

Exceptionally impressive and individually designed detached villa which enjoys an idyllic setting on the banks of the Union Canal, right in the heart of the desirable village of Ratho.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 27th March 2022, 4:02 pm

The house has been finished to a superb standard throughout, with high quality materials and clever design ideas in abundance, and sits on a substantial plot, quietly tucked away down a no-through road and boasting spectacular open views over the adjacent Ratho Marina and surrounding area.

The accommodation is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises welcoming hallway, generously proportioned bay fronted lounge, sleek dining kitchen open plan to a spacious dining/family room, utility room with access to the double garage, and a shower room, while the upper level features a large principal bedroom with walk-in wardrobe, en-suite shower room and balcony, a further four double bedrooms (two with access to an en-suite), and a spacious family bathroom with walk-in shower.

Externally, the property nestles within substantial fully enclosed garden grounds, with a gated monobloc driveway and double garage to the front providing off-street parking, while to the side is a large expanse of lawn and area of timber decking, with a hot tub quietly tucked away to the rear of the building and included in the sale.

On the market with Neilsons for offers over £699,995, more details can be found HERE.

1. Baird Road, Ratho

The property is situated on the banks of the Union Canal.

Photo: Neilsons/Planography

2. Baird Road, Ratho

Entrance hallway.

Photo: Neilsons/Planography

3. Baird Road, Ratho

The lounge enjoys a dual facing aspect and features ambient ceiling lighting and high spec flooring.

Photo: Neilsons/Planography

4. Baird Road, Ratho

Lounge.

Photo: Neilsons/Planography

