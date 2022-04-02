Edinburgh property: This bright and spacious main door 4-bedroom flat in a prestigious area would make an ideal family home

Boasting a private front garden and direct access from a delightful decked area to a well-kept communal back garden, this property seamlessly blends opulent period features with stylish interiors.

The accommodation comprises welcoming entrance hallway with storage cupboards, bright bay windowed lounge with feature fireplace and detailed cornicing, contemporary dining kitchen with attractive units and access to the rear garden, four well-proportioned double bedrooms (two with cabin beds adding additional floor space), useful study area, elegant shower room, and a fashionable bathroom.

Externally, the private front garden is paved for low maintenance with a colourful flowered boundary and handy shed, and the communal rear garden is laid to lawn.

On the market with Warners for offers over £550,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Morningside Gardens Front garden and main door entrance. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

2. Morningside Gardens Hallway. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

3. Morningside Gardens Lounge. Photo: Warners Photo Sales

4. Morningside Gardens Lounge bay window. Photo: Warners Photo Sales