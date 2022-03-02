Edinburgh property: This elegant 4-bedroom townhouse has great character and wonderful views from a sun-soaked private roof terrace

Arranged over three split levels, this substantial property offers excellent family accommodation with versatile entertaining and living spaces as well as spectacular panoramic views of Cramond Island, the Firth of Forth and Fife beyond from the stunning rooftop sun room and terrace.

The immaculately presented residence is in pristine condition and benefits from high specification fixtures and fittings and contemporary furnishings, and comprises, on the ground floor, entrance vestibule, hall, home office/bedroom four, shower room, kitchen/dining room with access to enclosed terrace and garden, and a utility room.

The first floor has a mezzanine level living room, two double bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, and a family bathroom, while the upper floor features a principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom, dressing room and access to a balcony, as well as a flexible sun room/bedroom five with doors to the rooftop terrace.

An integrated double garage sits on the lower ground level and there is private parking space for two vehicles.

On the market with Cameron Stephen & Co for offers over £575,000, more details can be found HERE.

