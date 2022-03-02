Front of building.

Edinburgh property: This elegant 4-bedroom townhouse has great character and wonderful views from a sun-soaked private roof terrace

A deceptively spacious four/five-bedroom property forming part of a terraced row of modern townhouses situated on an upmarket residential development in the highly sought-after city suburb of Cramond.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 4:42 pm

Arranged over three split levels, this substantial property offers excellent family accommodation with versatile entertaining and living spaces as well as spectacular panoramic views of Cramond Island, the Firth of Forth and Fife beyond from the stunning rooftop sun room and terrace.

The immaculately presented residence is in pristine condition and benefits from high specification fixtures and fittings and contemporary furnishings, and comprises, on the ground floor, entrance vestibule, hall, home office/bedroom four, shower room, kitchen/dining room with access to enclosed terrace and garden, and a utility room.

The first floor has a mezzanine level living room, two double bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room, and a family bathroom, while the upper floor features a principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom, dressing room and access to a balcony, as well as a flexible sun room/bedroom five with doors to the rooftop terrace.

An integrated double garage sits on the lower ground level and there is private parking space for two vehicles.

On the market with Cameron Stephen & Co for offers over £575,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Brighouse Park Cross, Cramond

Entrance hall.

Photo: Cameron Stephen & Co

2. Brighouse Park Cross, Cramond

Bedroom 2 / Study (ground floor).

Photo: Cameron Stephen & Co

3. Brighouse Park Cross, Cramond

Shower room (ground floor).

Photo: Cameron Stephen & Co

4. Brighouse Park Cross, Cramond

Hall.

Photo: Cameron Stephen & Co

