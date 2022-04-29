Edinburgh property: This elegant and beautifully presented 3-bedroom garden flat is located on one of the city’s most prestigious streets

Internally, the property offers beautifully presented and stylish accommodation, in excellent order throughout, which comprises entrance vestibule, hallway, stylish sitting room with wood burning stove, contemporary kitchen with all appliances, principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom, further two double bedrooms, shower room, and excellent storage.

Externally, a delightful courtyard patio to the front includes access to a drylined under pavement cellar with power and lighting, while the shared south facing garden is laid to lawn with mature flowers and trees.

In addition, there is residents' permit parking, while a key for the beautiful Queen Street Gardens Central or East is also available on application for an annual fee.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £500,000, more details can be found HERE.

