Edinburgh property: This fabulous 1-bedroom lower flat in a prime residential area would make an ideal first time buy

An exquisite traditional main door lower villa, occupying an enviable position within the much sought-after Abbeyhill Colonies conservation area.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 4:00 pm

This stunning property has been tastefully upgraded and styled to an exceptionally high standard boasting many contemporary features whilst still retaining a lovely period feel to it.

The stylishly presented accommodation is in immaculate decorative order and comprises vestibule, welcoming hall, elegant living/dining room featuring a timber mantel with superb wood burning stove, stylishly appointed kitchen with solid wood worktop, generous double bedroom, and a contemporary shower room with three-piece suite.

Externally, the property benefits from a lovely private enclosed front garden with charming summerhouse, and unrestricted on-street parking.

On the market with Warners for offers over £215,000, more details can be found HERE.

