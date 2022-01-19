Edinburgh property: This fabulous 1-bedroom lower flat in a prime residential area would make an ideal first time buy

This stunning property has been tastefully upgraded and styled to an exceptionally high standard boasting many contemporary features whilst still retaining a lovely period feel to it.

The stylishly presented accommodation is in immaculate decorative order and comprises vestibule, welcoming hall, elegant living/dining room featuring a timber mantel with superb wood burning stove, stylishly appointed kitchen with solid wood worktop, generous double bedroom, and a contemporary shower room with three-piece suite.

Externally, the property benefits from a lovely private enclosed front garden with charming summerhouse, and unrestricted on-street parking.

On the market with Warners for offers over £215,000, more details can be found HERE.

