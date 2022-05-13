Edinburgh property: This fabulous 5-bedroom Victorian villa has a prime end-terrace position, wraparound garden and plenty of potential

The interior of the property is bright and generously proportioned throughout offering elegant, versatile family accommodation with many charming period features including decorative cornicing, natural wood finishes, parquet flooring, attractive fireplaces and archways.

Set over two levels with superb views from three of the double bedrooms, the ground floor comprises vestibule, entrance hall, cloakroom, WC, inner hall, elegant drawing room with bay window, sitting room with French doors leading to a terrace, fitted kitchen, dining room, and shower room, while the upper level features four double bedrooms and a bathroom, with a fifth bedroom/study accessed from stairs in the dining room.

Externally, there are delightful private gardens to the front, side and rear with the rear garden being south-west facing with a raised terrace offering wonderful views of the Pentland Hills, while a huge asset is the driveway, allowing off street parking.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £1,150,000, more details can be found HERE.

