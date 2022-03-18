Edinburgh property: This gorgeous 2-bedroom flat looks lifted straight from the pages of an interiors magazine

Designed with the modern lifestyle in mind, this elegant home is approached by a secure entry system and stairwell, the front door opening into a hallway featuring stylish herringbone wood flooring.

The beautiful accommodation comprises a comfortable living area with box window, space for dining, fully integrated kitchen area and a full wall of built-in storage, principal bedroom with charming window seat, second double bedroom with wealth of built-in storage and its own dressing area, versatile study area off the hall, and a shower room boasting stylish tiling and contemporary fixtures and fittings.

In addition, modern electric heating is found throughout and all the windows have been recently double-glazed, while externally, controlled parking is available in the area with a resident's permit.

On the market with Ralph Hendrie Legal for offers over £349,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Drummond Street, Old Town Hall and study area. Photo: Ralph Hendrie Legal Photo Sales

2. Drummond Street, Old Town The living accommodation provides a spacious, comfortable area for everyday living and relaxing. Photo: Ralph Hendrie Legal Photo Sales

3. Drummond Street, Old Town The open-plan living area has a contemporary, minimalist aesthetic and enjoys an abundance of south-easterly light. Photo: Ralph Hendrie Legal Photo Sales

4. Drummond Street, Old Town The living area's traditional box window creates a perfect setting for a dining table and chairs. Photo: Ralph Hendrie Legal Photo Sales