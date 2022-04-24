Front of property.

Edinburgh property: This impressive 5-bedroom chalet style house with beautiful gardens makes a lovely family home

Rarely available detached chalet style bungalow on a corner plot with three garden areas and two driveways, situated within the sought after residential area of Barnton.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 4:15 pm
Updated Sunday, 24th April 2022, 4:20 pm

This exceptional large family home is in move-in condition and comprises welcoming reception hallway with built-in storage, bright and spacious lounge with door to rear garden, dining room, stylish fitted galley kitchen, four good size double bedrooms, three with fitted wardrobes, a further good size study/fifth bedroom, contemporary three piece bathroom with shower over bath, and a separate WC.

Externally, to the front is a garden mainly laid to lawn, two driveways and a wooden single garage/workshop providing off-street parking, while the large south facing rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with patio area and decking, and there is also a large section of garden to the side of the property, again mainly laid to lawn.

On the market with Neilsons for offers over £499,000, more details can be found HERE.

