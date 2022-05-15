Front of building.

Edinburgh property: This modern 3-bedroom sandstone flat has all the features of a classic tenement, with large windows and gorgeous interiors

Boasting a central city location in the Bruntsfield area, this three-bedroom first-floor apartment is set within a modern sandstone block, built with a traditional style façade and set behind stone wall and railings.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 4:00 pm

Presented with flawless interiors and home technology, including an ‘intelligent' lighting system, the property is accessed via the secure main entrance, with stair access.

The accommodation comprises ‘L' shaped hall with three cupboards, impressive sitting room with bay window, stunning modern kitchen and dining room with ‘Juliet' balcony, luxurious master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en-suite shower room, further two excellent double bedrooms, and a pristine three-piece bathroom.

Additional benefits include gas underfloor central heating and double glazing fitted throughout, and a residents' parking area with electric gate access.

On the market with Ralph Hendrie Legal for offers over £470,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Leamington Terrace, Bruntsfield

Main entrance.

Photo: Ralph Hendrie

2. Leamington Terrace, Bruntsfield

The hall is finished with warm oak effect flooring, crisp walls and recessed spotlights.

Photo: Ralph Hendrie

3. Leamington Terrace, Bruntsfield

Hall.

Photo: Ralph Hendrie

4. Leamington Terrace, Bruntsfield

Sitting room.

Photo: Ralph Hendrie

