Edinburgh property: This modern 3-bedroom sandstone flat has all the features of a classic tenement, with large windows and gorgeous interiors

Presented with flawless interiors and home technology, including an ‘intelligent' lighting system, the property is accessed via the secure main entrance, with stair access.

The accommodation comprises ‘L' shaped hall with three cupboards, impressive sitting room with bay window, stunning modern kitchen and dining room with ‘Juliet' balcony, luxurious master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and en-suite shower room, further two excellent double bedrooms, and a pristine three-piece bathroom.

Additional benefits include gas underfloor central heating and double glazing fitted throughout, and a residents' parking area with electric gate access.

On the market with Ralph Hendrie Legal for offers over £470,000, more details can be found HERE.

