Edinburgh property: This rarely-available 5-bedroom terraced house enjoys a prestigious address and would make a wonderful forever home

On the ground floor, the beautiful accommodation comprises entrance foyer, hallway with under stair cupboard, sitting room with bay window, dining room, fitted kitchen with range of wall and base mounted units, utility room, dining area/study above utility room, and a WC.

The first floor features a family room/fifth bedroom with beautiful bay window, two double bedrooms, and a family bathroom, while the second floor has a further two double bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes, and a modern shower room.

Externally, the property benefits from a mono-blocked parking area to the front and well-maintained front and rear gardens.

On the market with Anderson Strathern for offers over £840,000, more details can be found HERE.

