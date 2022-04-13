Front of property.

Edinburgh property: This rarely-available 5-bedroom terraced house enjoys a prestigious address and would make a wonderful forever home

Traditional and spacious five-bedroom mid-terraced home, located in a prestigious and sought after street in Morningside, and offering superb flexible living over three floors.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 4:00 pm

On the ground floor, the beautiful accommodation comprises entrance foyer, hallway with under stair cupboard, sitting room with bay window, dining room, fitted kitchen with range of wall and base mounted units, utility room, dining area/study above utility room, and a WC.

The first floor features a family room/fifth bedroom with beautiful bay window, two double bedrooms, and a family bathroom, while the second floor has a further two double bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes, and a modern shower room.

Externally, the property benefits from a mono-blocked parking area to the front and well-maintained front and rear gardens.

On the market with Anderson Strathern for offers over £840,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Craiglea Drive, Morningside

Foyer and hall.

2. Craiglea Drive, Morningside

Sitting room.

3. Craiglea Drive, Morningside

Sitting room.

4. Craiglea Drive, Morningside

Sitting room.

