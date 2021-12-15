Edinburgh property: This sleek and spacious 3-bedroom flat is part of a B-listed conversion in a private courtyard setting

The property is positioned on a charming cobbled street within a courtyard setting with ample unrestricted resident parking, and a secure entry phone system and lift or stairs provide access.

The welcoming accommodation comprises reception hall, vast sitting and dining room boasting historic features including beams and pillars, contemporary kitchen with solid walnut worktops and integrated appliances, practical utility room, sumptuous master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and lavish en-suite shower room, further two double bedrooms, one currently configured as a home office, and a luxurious four-piece bathroom, featuring a glass/chrome quadrant enclosure and bath.

On the market with Ralph Hendrie Legal for offers over £399,995, more details can be found HERE.

