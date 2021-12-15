Front of building.

Edinburgh property: This sleek and spacious 3-bedroom flat is part of a B-listed conversion in a private courtyard setting

Set within a B-listed bond conversion, this appealing third floor flat offers an exceptionally spacious home at the heart of Edinburgh's cosmopolitan Shore district in Leith.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 15th December 2021, 2:33 pm

The property is positioned on a charming cobbled street within a courtyard setting with ample unrestricted resident parking, and a secure entry phone system and lift or stairs provide access.

The welcoming accommodation comprises reception hall, vast sitting and dining room boasting historic features including beams and pillars, contemporary kitchen with solid walnut worktops and integrated appliances, practical utility room, sumptuous master bedroom with built-in wardrobes and lavish en-suite shower room, further two double bedrooms, one currently configured as a home office, and a luxurious four-piece bathroom, featuring a glass/chrome quadrant enclosure and bath.

On the market with Ralph Hendrie Legal for offers over £399,995, more details can be found HERE.

1. Timber Bush, The Shore

Hall.

Photo: Ralph Hendrie Legal

Photo Sales

2. Timber Bush, The Shore

Hall through to sitting room.

Photo: Ralph Hendrie Legal

Photo Sales

3. Timber Bush, The Shore

Sitting room.

Photo: Ralph Hendrie Legal

Photo Sales

4. Timber Bush, The Shore

Sitting room.

Photo: Ralph Hendrie Legal

Photo Sales
Edinburgh
Next Page
Page 1 of 6