Edinburgh property: This stylish, 2-bedroom loft style apartment has incredible skyline views and would make a perfect starter home

The flat's front door is reached via a secure shared stairwell (or lift), and the accommodation comprises hallway with built-in storage, open-plan kitchen, living and dining room with access onto a private balcony, master bedroom with on-trend feature wall and chic en-suite shower room, second bedroom with storage, and a family bathroom.
Externally, the development offers its residents a shared garden and private off-street parking.
On the market with Watermans for offers over £235,000, more details can be found HERE.