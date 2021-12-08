Front of building.

Edinburgh property: This stylish, 2-bedroom loft style apartment has incredible skyline views and would make a perfect starter home

Situated on the fourth/top floor of an attractive, contemporary development set next to the Water of Leith in Bonnington, this well-presented flat enjoys two bedrooms, two bathrooms, desirable open-plan living, and stylish, yet understated interiors, plus a private balcony and wonderful views of the city skyline.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 3:40 pm

The flat's front door is reached via a secure shared stairwell (or lift), and the accommodation comprises hallway with built-in storage, open-plan kitchen, living and dining room with access onto a private balcony, master bedroom with on-trend feature wall and chic en-suite shower room, second bedroom with storage, and a family bathroom.

Externally, the development offers its residents a shared garden and private off-street parking.

On the market with Watermans for offers over £235,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Anderson Place, Bonnington

Open plan living area including doors to balcony.

Photo: Watermans

2. Anderson Place, Bonnington

Living area.

Photo: Watermans

3. Anderson Place, Bonnington

Living and dining area.

Photo: Watermans

4. Anderson Place, Bonnington

Private balcony with far-reaching city views.

Photo: Watermans

Edinburgh
