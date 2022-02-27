Front of property.

Edinburgh property: This stylish 3-bedroom semi is finished with a plethora of trendy design details

This attractive semi-detached villa sits in a modern development in the popular district of Gilmerton on the south of the city, close to excellent amenities and swift transport links.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 3:43 pm

The beautifully designed accommodation comprises entrance vestibule, large living room, and a bright dining kitchen on the ground floor, while upstairs there are two double bedrooms, one benefiting from a large built-in wardrobe, a single bedroom, and a stylish and modern bathroom.

Externally, there is a driveway and private garden to the front, while the rear garden boasts a wooden studio/office featuring underfloor heating and built-in Bluetooth speakers.

On the market with Deans Properties for offers over £215,000, more details can be found HERE.

Living room.

Living room.

Living room.

Kitchen.

