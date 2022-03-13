Edinburgh property: This superb 4-bedroom end-terrace house from the 1870s offers interesting architecture and contemporary interiors

Set on a corner plot, this excellent, family sized home, built around 1876, is set on three floors, with the ground floor accommodation comprising entrance vestibule with original Victorian mosaic tiles, bright hall, extremely spacious kitchen/diner with fitted units, integrated appliances and walk-in pantry, laundry room with door to garden, and a large double bedroom.

The first floor features an elegant sitting room with bay window, along with a large principal bedroom, and a family bathroom, while the second floor has a further two double bedrooms, and a lovely shower room with corner shower.

Externally, there is a small garden to the front, and a south facing rear garden with decking, paved and pebbled area, and raised flower beds, while off-street parking is provided for one large car.

On the market with Jardine Phillips for offers over £560,000, more details can be found HERE.

