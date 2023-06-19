News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh property: Three-bed Craigentinny bungalow extended for growing families

13 Groathill Avenue, Edinburgh, EH4 2LR. Offers over £660,000. Marketed by Ralph Sayer
Families will love this beautifully presented three-bedroom bungalow in Craigentinny, a wonderful location to the west of Edinburgh, close to good schools and shopping facilities.

The accommodation has been tastefully refurbished and extended by its current owner to create a contemporary home, which has transformed the bungalow into two levels with a fantastic layout over both for modern family life.

The property is entered via a porch which leads into a central hall with oak-effect flooring. Its dining room has double French doors that open into an impressive open-plan living room, dining space, and kitchen – the main family hub of the home. Bi-fold doors seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor space, making the most of the west-facing garden.

13 Groathill Avenue
A skylight gives the area additional natural light, while the kitchen has sleek white units, quartz worktops and a utility room for added storage.

Completing the ground floor are two double bedrooms and a well-presented shower room. The main bedroom has a luxury ensuite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe.

The attic has been converted into another bedroom, which also has the benefit of a luxurious ensuite bathroom.

13 Groathill Avenue
13 Groathill Avenue
13 Groathill Avenue
