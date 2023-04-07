Edinburgh property: Three bedroom Willowbrae flat with balcony offering stunning views of Arthur's Seat
Our latest featured Edinburgh property is this pristine three bedroom top floor flat in Willowbrae offering great views of Arthur’s Seat from the balcony.
Currently on the market at offers over £265,000, 39 Queens Park Court is an exceptionally stylish and spacious apartment. Peacefully tucked away in a highly sought after area, the property is within easy reach of varied amenities, good transport links and the City Centre attractions.
To view this property, call 0131 668 0441.