Edinburgh property: Three bedroom Willowbrae flat with balcony offering stunning views of Arthur's Seat

Breathtaking views of Edinburgh landmark from flat on the market

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 7th Apr 2023, 13:29 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST

Our latest featured Edinburgh property is this pristine three bedroom top floor flat in Willowbrae offering great views of Arthur’s Seat from the balcony.

Currently on the market at offers over £265,000, 39 Queens Park Court is an exceptionally stylish and spacious apartment. Peacefully tucked away in a highly sought after area, the property is within easy reach of varied amenities, good transport links and the City Centre attractions.

To view this property, call 0131 668 0441.

The property's long balcony with space for seating, offering great views of Arthur's Seat and beyond.

1. Balcony

The property's long balcony with space for seating, offering great views of Arthur's Seat and beyond. Photo: Warners

A large living/ dining room has patio doors leading directly out to a good sized balcony where you can sit and enjoy the leafy views.

2. Living room

A large living/ dining room has patio doors leading directly out to a good sized balcony where you can sit and enjoy the leafy views. Photo: Warners

The property includes this small study area, perfect for work or studying.

3. Study area

The property includes this small study area, perfect for work or studying. Photo: Warners

This bright dining area is perfect for family meal times.

4. Dining area

This bright dining area is perfect for family meal times. Photo: Warners

