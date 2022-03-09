Edinburgh property: Truly exceptional 6-bedroom Victorian terraced house with beautiful private garden

The property has been renovated and upgraded throughout to an exceptionally high standard with quality fixtures and fittings, but retains charming period features such as decorative cornicing and attractive fireplaces.

The bright and versatile accommodation spans over three floors, is generously proportioned and extremely stylish throughout, and comprises elegant drawing room with bay window, stylish kitchen/breakfast room/family room, lovely dining room, principal bedroom with dressing room and stunning en-suite bathroom, sitting room/double bedroom with balcony, a further three double bedrooms, study/bedroom six, family bathroom, shower room, and ground floor WC.

Externally, there are delightful private gardens to the front and rear and plentiful on-street parking.

On the market with Simpson & Marwick for offers over £1,150,000, more details can be found HERE.

